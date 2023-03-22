Texoma Local
Wednesday Temperatures in the 80s!

Severe storms affect Texoma early Friday
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Almost every Texoma county felt temperatures in the 80s today. Strong southerly winds and a warm overnight helped bring these unseasonably warmer temperatures to Texoma. However, the warmer and wetter air is what will fuel tomorrow night’s potential severe storm threat.

Right now the Futurecast models are showing Thursday night storms will stay to the North of Texoma. This is good news, as these are the storms that would bring large hail cores and a potential tornado. Most of Texoma will stay clear of this threat.

However between midnight and 2am Friday morning, the cold front will start to move through Texoma and bring loud thunderstorms across our area. The main threats include brief flooding, quarter sized hail and gusty winds. These storms will clear out of Texoma around noon.

The first weekend of spring is looking ideal. Winds will finally settle down and skies will clear with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

