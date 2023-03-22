What the 0.25% federal interest rate hike means for you

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - After its meeting on Wednesday, the U.S Federal Reserve announced that interest rates will rise by a quarter basis point.

First United Bank CEO Greg Massey tells me the reason behind Wednesday’s increase is partly because of actions made by the government during the pandemic.

“Because of the trillions of dollars that were printed during covid we had a huge inflationary movement in this country, and so, they’ve raised rates now nine times to combat the inflation,” Massey said.

In short, the economy was super heated by all those extra dollars.

So what does that mean to you and me?

Well for starters, if you’re looking to buy a home, you may wish to wait a while longer, hoping mortgage rates come down a bit.

“The prime rate for lending today is 8%. Home mortgages are right below 7%, which is a significant increase from where they were two years ago. Two years ago, remember home loans were at 3%. You go from a home loan of 3% to over 6%. It’s a significant increase for someone’s home mortgage,” Massey explained.

Experts say there are three simple ways to deal with changes in the economy.

First, be conservative with your spending.

Second, never spend more money than you actually make.

Lastly, set up an emergency savings account, just in case you do fall into hard times.

But Massey says consumers in Texoma don’t need to worry too much about the ‘r’ word.

“We believe that we will see a very mild recession in Oklahoma and Texas because we have so many great things going on in both states. Now, you go to the east coast, to the west coast, I think they’ll see more of a recession than we’ll experience here,” Massey concluded.

As the nation faces the dual threat of inflation and a possible recession, folks here can hope interest rates come down even as the Texoma economy shows no signs of slowing down.

