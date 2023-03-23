Bells ISD proposes a $25.6 million bond

BELLS, Texas (KXII) -From the facilities to overcrowded classrooms, Bells ISD said it’s time for repairs.

“You can tell if you walk through it that it’s in pretty rough shape,” said Bells ISD Assistant Superintendent Josh Weger who’s talking about the field house.

It’s one of four budget items included in Proposition A.

The price tag, “is $24,755,000,” said Tricia Meek, Bells ISD Superintendent.

Meek said the proposition includes renovations to the junior high and high school classrooms.

As well as parking and traffic flow improvements at the elementary, “safety is a big issue and we want to makes sure that our students and parents are able to drop off and pick up in the afternoons and morning and have a good space for them to do that,” Meek said.

For Proposition B, the school is asking for $900,000 to build four tennis courts.

“We have a growing tennis program and we hope that having our own courts will continue to grow that program,” Meek added.

If passed, the district is planning to place the courts behind the softball field.

Angela Lewis, Bells resident and tennis mom said she voting yes, “we need those, I have a kid that’s 15, in 9th grade and he plays tennis and they have to go to Denison so the tennis courts will be good, he also does other sports and they definitely need an upgrade.”

If both propositions are passed, for the average home value in Bells ISD, the projected monthly increase per $100,000 is $3.28.

Bells ISD will host a town hall meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the high school cafeteria for voters to learn more about the bond and address any questions or concerns they may have.

For more information on the bond, click here.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.