Denison man arrested for sexual assault of child

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly admitted to the sexual assault of a child.

According to Denison Police, Anthony Wayne Shaver confessed to a sexual assault reported earlier this month.

Shaver was arrested and charged with indecency with a child/sexual contact, police said.

Shaver is being held in the Grayson County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation.

