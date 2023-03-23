Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Denison man arrested for sexual assault of child

Anthony Wayne Shaver was arrested on Tuesday after admitting to the sexual assault of a child.
Anthony Wayne Shaver was arrested on Tuesday after admitting to the sexual assault of a child.(Denison Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly admitted to the sexual assault of a child.

According to Denison Police, Anthony Wayne Shaver confessed to a sexual assault reported earlier this month.

Shaver was arrested and charged with indecency with a child/sexual contact, police said.

Shaver is being held in the Grayson County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Attorneys: Stephen Smith’s death ruled homicide
At Tuesday's night meeting, Sherman's Planning & Zoning Commission approved a Freddy's location...
Sherman’s Planning & Zoning Commission approve new Freddy’s location
Hidden camera
Sulphur man charged with taking video with hidden camera
Samuel Cardenas, 40, was arrested on Wednesday on a warrant for sexual assault of a child.
Police: Wanted man arrested in Bryan Co. for sexual assault of child
Federal interest rate increases
What the 0.25% federal interest rate hike means for you

Latest News

The construction is expected to take about two weeks.
Denison City Hall’s front doors blocked due to construction
For Proposition B, the school is asking for $900,000 to build four tennis courts.
Bells ISD proposes a $25.6 million bond
Changes with Grayson County's EMS services
Whitewright EMS to extend its services within Grayson County
Changes with Grayson County's EMS services
Grayson County EMS changes