Denison man arrested for sexual assault of child
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly admitted to the sexual assault of a child.
According to Denison Police, Anthony Wayne Shaver confessed to a sexual assault reported earlier this month.
Shaver was arrested and charged with indecency with a child/sexual contact, police said.
Shaver is being held in the Grayson County Jail on a $300,000 bond.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.