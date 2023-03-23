Langston University clears over $4.5 million in student debt

LANGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - Millions of dollars in student debt were wiped clean at an Oklahoma university.

According to the university’s website, Langston University cleared more than $4,500,000 in student balances through the use of the HEERF (Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund) grant funding.

HEERF applies to students enrolled in the Summer 2022, Fall 2022, and Spring 2023 academic terms, the website states.

This is the second time the university has cleared millions of dollars from it’s records. $4.6 million was forgiven in August 2021.

