Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man accused of killing 2-year-old daughter during police chase in Texas

The mother of 2-year-old Zevaya Flanagan discusses her daughter's slaying. (Source: KHOU/CNN)
By KHOU staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) - A Texas man is being held on $2 million bond for allegedly killing his daughter.

Deontray Flanagan appeared in a Houston court Wednesday.

He’s accused of taking his 2-year-old from daycare on Monday and fleeing with her after confronting her mother.

Deontray Flanagan appeared in a Houston court Wednesday, accused of killing his daughter.
Deontray Flanagan appeared in a Houston court Wednesday, accused of killing his daughter.(Source: KHOU/CNN)

Flanagan was chased by police for 45 minutes as he allegedly assaulted the girl in the car, authorities said.

He was eventually arrested by a tactical team, but the girl was already dead.

Flanagan is facing a murder charge, but prosecutors said that it could be upgraded to capital murder pending autopsy results.

A toddler dies after her father allegedly picked her up at daycare, confronted the mother and led sheriff deputies on a chase in Texas. (Source: KPRC/CNN)

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Attorneys: Stephen Smith’s death ruled homicide
Hidden camera
Sulphur man charged with taking video with hidden camera
At Tuesday's night meeting, Sherman's Planning & Zoning Commission approved a Freddy's location...
Sherman’s Planning & Zoning Commission approve new Freddy’s location
Manslaughter charges have been filed against the man accused of causing a crash that led to the...
Man facing manslaughter charges for death of McAlester officer
Samuel Cardenas, 40, was arrested on Wednesday on a warrant for sexual assault of a child.
Police: Wanted man arrested in Bryan Co. for sexual assault of child

Latest News

Michigan Court of Appeals judges Michael Riordan, from left, Christopher Murray and Christopher...
Parents of Oxford school shooter can face trial, court says
Shou Chew, TikTok CEO, testified before Congress on Thursday.
TikTok CEO faces off with Congress over security fears
Sheriff deputies block a road in the town of Bailey, Colo., where authorities found an...
Denver high school shooting suspect dead, coroner confirms
Shou Chew, TikTok CEO, testified before Congress on Thursday.
TikTok CEO explains where data is kept
The Adams County Sheriff's Office comes up $400 short after returning money confiscated from...
Afroman sued by law enforcement officers who raided his home