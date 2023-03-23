Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Off-duty pilot helps land Southwest flight after captain suffers medical emergency

An off-duty pilot helped return a Las Vegas flight back to the airport after another pilot...
An off-duty pilot helped return a Las Vegas flight back to the airport after another pilot suffered a medical emergency.(Arizona's Family)
By Matt Kling and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - An off-duty pilot from another airline stepped in to help a Southwest flight crew after a pilot suffered a medical emergency.

According to Southwest Airlines, flight 6013 from Las Vegas to Columbus returned to Harry Reid International Airport Wednesday morning after one of the pilots needed medical attention.

A credentialed pilot from another airline, who was on board, entered the flight deck and assisted with radio communication while a nurse on board provided medical assistance.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the flight landed safely in Las Vegas. The airline changed out crews and flew the passengers to Columbus.

“We commend the crew for their professionalism and appreciate our customer’s patience and understanding regarding the situation,” a spokesperson for Southwest Airlines said.

The FAA said it is investigating. The airline did not immediately share the pilot’s condition.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Attorneys: Stephen Smith’s death ruled homicide
At Tuesday's night meeting, Sherman's Planning & Zoning Commission approved a Freddy's location...
Sherman’s Planning & Zoning Commission approve new Freddy’s location
Hidden camera
Sulphur man charged with taking video with hidden camera
Samuel Cardenas, 40, was arrested on Wednesday on a warrant for sexual assault of a child.
Police: Wanted man arrested in Bryan Co. for sexual assault of child
Federal interest rate increases
What the 0.25% federal interest rate hike means for you

Latest News

FILE - South Africa's Caster Semenya is shown at the Diamond League athletics event in Doha,...
Track bans transgender athletes, tightens rules for Semenya
Senate Bill 675, which was approved Wednesday, would transfer Hugo Lake Park back to the...
Senate approves measure to restore state park status of Hugo Lake Park
Financial expert explains real estate equity bonds
Financial expert explains real estate equity bonds
Financial expert explains real estate equity bonds
Shou Chew, TikTok CEO, testified before Congress on Thursday.
Skeptical US lawmakers grill TikTok CEO over safety