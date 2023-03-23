Oklahoma House approves escaped inmate alert system bill

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXII) - A bill that would create an alert system for escaped inmates sailed through the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Wednesday.

According to bill information from the Oklahoma State Legislature, House Bill 1546 would develop an “Orange Alert” communication system, similar to an Amber Alert, that would notify people within a 40-mile radius of a correctional facility where an inmate escaped.

The bill now heads to the State Senate.

If passed, the law would go into effect on Nov. 1, according to the bill.

