Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Oklahoma House approves escaped inmate alert system bill

House Bill 1546 would develop an “Orange Alert” communication system, similar to an Amber...
House Bill 1546 would develop an “Orange Alert” communication system, similar to an Amber Alert, that would notify people within a 40-mile radius of a correctional facility where an inmate escaped.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXII) - A bill that would create an alert system for escaped inmates sailed through the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Wednesday.

According to bill information from the Oklahoma State Legislature, House Bill 1546 would develop an “Orange Alert” communication system, similar to an Amber Alert, that would notify people within a 40-mile radius of a correctional facility where an inmate escaped.

The bill now heads to the State Senate.

If passed, the law would go into effect on Nov. 1, according to the bill.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Attorneys: Stephen Smith’s death ruled homicide
At Tuesday's night meeting, Sherman's Planning & Zoning Commission approved a Freddy's location...
Sherman’s Planning & Zoning Commission approve new Freddy’s location
Hidden camera
Sulphur man charged with taking video with hidden camera
Samuel Cardenas, 40, was arrested on Wednesday on a warrant for sexual assault of a child.
Police: Wanted man arrested in Bryan Co. for sexual assault of child
Federal interest rate increases
What the 0.25% federal interest rate hike means for you

Latest News

Senate Bill 675, which was approved Wednesday, would transfer Hugo Lake Park back to the...
Senate approves measure to restore state park status of Hugo Lake Park
The west side of the intersection of West Taylor Street and FM 1417 will be closed for the next...
West Taylor, FM-1417 intersection closed for approximately three weeks
A memorial is set up at the crash site where 6 Tishomingo high school students were killed on...
One Year Later: Tishomingo honors 6 students killed in crash
John Curtis Dhabalt, Jr. was taken into custody on Wednesday by authorities in the area of Del...
Wanted Love Co. sex offender arrested in Texas