One Year Later: Tishomingo honors 6 students killed in crash

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Wednesday marked one year since a crash that claimed the lives of six Tishomingo teenagers.

According to a social media post, flags flew at half staff across the city in remembrance of Gracie Machado, Brooklyn Triplett, Memory Wilson, Austin Holt, Madison Robertson, and AJ Gratz.

At Tishomingo High School, students remembered their former classmates with a moment of silence and the planting of flowers into the “Memorial Planters” built in their honor.

💛💚💙❤️🧡💜 For the rest our lives, may we look for the moments filled with them - peace and love. Today, in loving memory... Posted by Tishomingo High School on Wednesday, March 22, 2023

