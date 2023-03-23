One Year Later: Tishomingo honors 6 students killed in crash
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Wednesday marked one year since a crash that claimed the lives of six Tishomingo teenagers.
According to a social media post, flags flew at half staff across the city in remembrance of Gracie Machado, Brooklyn Triplett, Memory Wilson, Austin Holt, Madison Robertson, and AJ Gratz.
At Tishomingo High School, students remembered their former classmates with a moment of silence and the planting of flowers into the “Memorial Planters” built in their honor.
