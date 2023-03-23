Texoma Local
Senate approves measure to restore state park status of Hugo Lake Park

Senate Bill 675, which was approved Wednesday, would transfer Hugo Lake Park back to the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department.
Senate Bill 675, which was approved Wednesday, would transfer Hugo Lake Park back to the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department.(Travel OK)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SAWYER, Okla. (KXII) - Senate Bill 675, which was approved Wednesday, would transfer Hugo Lake Park back to the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department.

According to a press release, Senator George Burns, R-Pollard, authored the bill.

“This park has many of the same amenities as our current state parks, but it has not been designated as one for more than a decade,” Burns said. “Hugo Lake Park has a marina and cabins and offers camping, fishing, boating and more. Returning this park’s status will allow it to receive state funding for improvements to the current facilities and add more attractions in the future.”

If the House of Representatives approves the bill, and the governor’s signs it, SB 675 would go into effect on Nov. 1.

