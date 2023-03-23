Texoma Local
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued

Multiple Oklahoma counties included
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Until 11pm tonight, multiple Oklahoma counties have been issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch as storms have been forming along a cold front just north of Texoma. Garvin, Pontotoc, Coal, Stephens, Jefferson, Carter, Murray, Johnston, Love and Marshall counties are current affected. More counties will likely be issued Severe Thunderstorm Watches later this evening, so stay Weather Aware.

The current futurecast suggests this evening’s storms will stay farther to the north. Later tonight as the cold front moves southeasterly, more thunderstorms will move across all of Texoma. Strong winds and up to quarter sized hail are the main threats. Some brief flooding could occur as well.

Storms should be well east of Texoma by around noon Friday. Then it’s looking like a clear weekend with calmer winds coupled with normal spring like temperatures.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

