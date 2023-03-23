TSA confirms it considers peanut butter a liquid
(CNN) – The Transportation Security Administration has confirmed it considers peanut butter a liquid which means you aren’t allowed to bring large containers of it onto planes.
The TSA explained its ruling in a Twitter post Tuesday.
It defines a liquid as something with no definite shape that takes the shape of its container.
The agency said peanut butter fits this definition and must therefore be in a 3.4 oz. container to pass through security.
The issue took off last week when podcaster Patrick Neve had his jar of peanut butter confiscated at airport security.
Neve shared the experience in a Twitter post that went viral. The post generated a flood of likes and responses with many pushing back on the TSA rule.
