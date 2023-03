(KXII) - A registered sex offender from Love County who was on the run, has been captured.

According to a social media post from the Love County Sheriff’s Office, John Curtis Dhabalt, Jr. was taken into custody on Wednesday by authorities in the area of Del Rio, Texas.

Dhabalt an absconded Registered Sex offender from Love County has been captured by authorities in the area of Del Rio... Posted by Love County Sheriff Office on Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.