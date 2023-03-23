West Taylor, FM-1417 intersection closed for approximately three weeks

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The west side of the intersection of West Taylor Street and FM 1417 will be closed for the next three weeks, the Texas Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

In a press release, TxDOT said the closure will begin on Tuesday, March 28.

Through traffic on FM 1417 will not be affected by the closure, the release states.

