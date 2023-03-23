Texoma Local
West Taylor, FM-1417 intersection closed for approximately three weeks

The west side of the intersection of West Taylor Street and FM 1417 will be closed for the next...
The west side of the intersection of West Taylor Street and FM 1417 will be closed for the next three weeks, the Texas Department of Transportation announced Thursday.
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The west side of the intersection of West Taylor Street and FM 1417 will be closed for the next three weeks, the Texas Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

In a press release, TxDOT said the closure will begin on Tuesday, March 28.

Through traffic on FM 1417 will not be affected by the closure, the release states.

