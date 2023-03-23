Whitewright EMS to extend its services within Grayson County

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Out with the old and in with the new.

The Grayson County Commissioner’s Court approved a contract with Whitewright EMS that will extend services to the northeastern corner of Grayson County.

The new service will replace the county’s contract with private company, Texas Vital Care.

“Well, there were some concerns about Texas Vital Care being able to provide the services that we needed in that area, and so the court had terminated the contract effective March 30th,” Grayson County Emergency Management Director, Sarah Somers said.

She explained why she thinks the change will be a good fit.

“We’ve enjoyed a relationship with Whitewright before, so they have always done the southeast corner of Grayson County. We’re just extending that area and we look forward to improving coverage for our residents up there,” Somers added.

She says with the growth of Grayson County, it may need to consider getting more EMS coverage for the entire county.

“Everyone is reaching their capacity to serve those areas as growth goes, and so we’re probably going to have to invest in increased EMS services,” Somers explained.

She expects county commissioners to approve a budget that will include more money for EMS coverage in the future.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.