Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Amber Alert issued for missing N.C. 9-month-old

Kayson Osiah Monk
Kayson Osiah Monk(Greensboro Police)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (Gray News) - Police are searching for a missing 9-month-old boy in North Carolina.

The Greensboro Police Department says Kayson Osiah Monk has brown eyes and brown curly hair. He weighs 30 pounds.

The boy was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray sweatpants, and a gray jacket.

He is believed to be with Deon Lamar Monk in a burgundy or red Saturn Vue with a North Carolina license tag. The vehicle has a broken rear window.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2435.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Attorneys: Stephen Smith’s death ruled homicide
At Tuesday's night meeting, Sherman's Planning & Zoning Commission approved a Freddy's location...
Sherman’s Planning & Zoning Commission approve new Freddy’s location
Hidden camera
Sulphur man charged with taking video with hidden camera
Samuel Cardenas, 40, was arrested on Wednesday on a warrant for sexual assault of a child.
Police: Wanted man arrested in Bryan Co. for sexual assault of child
Federal interest rate increases
What the 0.25% federal interest rate hike means for you

Latest News

Police arrested a Grubhub driver but made sure the customer got their food.
Police deliver customer’s food after arresting Grubhub driver
Sheriff deputies block a road in the town of Bailey, Colo., where authorities found an...
After Denver school shooting, an outcry erupts over security
A union representing 30,000 Los Angeles school staff launched a three-day strike Tuesday. (CNN,...
Los Angeles school strike set to end, but no deal announced
This combination of 2017-2022 photos shows the logos of Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat...
Utah social media law means kids need approval from parents
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Appeals court blocks COVID-19 vaccine mandate for US government workers