Ardmore Police Department conducts hostage situation trainings

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Police Department’s SWAT and Hostage Negotiation teams completed two trainings together on Friday.

According to a social media post, the two teams conducted hostage scenarios and focused on how to properly communicate with each other.

Ardmore Police said the trainings and preparation are critical for the safety of the community.

This week our SWAT and Hostage Negotiation teams completed two trainings together. We know that being prepared for any... Posted by City of Ardmore - Police Department on Friday, March 24, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.