Ardmore Police Department conducts hostage situation trainings
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Police Department’s SWAT and Hostage Negotiation teams completed two trainings together on Friday.
According to a social media post, the two teams conducted hostage scenarios and focused on how to properly communicate with each other.
Ardmore Police said the trainings and preparation are critical for the safety of the community.
