A+ Athlete: Cooper Coulson, Latta

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Cooper Coulson from Latta High School.

Cooper is currently ranked number one in his class over at Latta. He is a member of both the National Honor and Oklahoma Indian Student Honor Societies. All while making the Superintendent’s Honor Roll every semester of his high school career.

“Sometimes the Seniors get lazy their Senior year, especially the second semester,” said Latta Agricultural Teacher Seth Reeves. “But Cooper has never done that, he comes in every day, puts his work clothes on, gets out in the shop. He works from bell to bell, sometimes stays after to work or finish up a project. I truly appreciate that about him.”

“I want to do Mechanical Engineering and so, going in I knew I was going to have to go to college,” said Coulson. “Every scenario you have to go to college to get a degree and every little bit helps. So, the more I work, every higher score, everything just goes ahead and helps me pay for that opportunity.”

In his athletics, Cooper shines just as brightly. Competing as a two-sport athlete in basketball and cross-country for the Panthers. As Cooper helped lead Latta hoops to a Regional Championship and a State tournament appearance this season. While also competing as a State qualifier for Latta cross-country.

“Cooper has been a blast to have on the court and in our school,” said Latta Boys’ Basketball Assistant coach Kerry White. “He brings a lot of energy, he’s a lot of fun but always going to work hard and very serious about things. Will challenge his teammates and it was just neat to see how he responded to them, and he responded to them.”

“It’s more than just sports and playing the game. I’ve learned a lot of good traits from playing basketball and like dedication, hard work, and how to be a man,” said Coulson. “How to grow up. Like one day I’ll be a father and stuff like that. Coach Bryant does a good job of hitting on that and telling us these things are going to help you walk through life.”

