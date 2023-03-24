Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Authorities are searching for missing daughter 30 years after mom’s slaying

Christine Belusko is shown with her daughter, Christa Nicole Belusko.
Christine Belusko is shown with her daughter, Christa Nicole Belusko.(Source: Richmond County District Attorney’s Office (Staten Island)/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A woman who was brutally slain over 30 years ago has finally been identified, but authorities are still searching for her missing daughter.

They say Christine Belusko’s daughter -- Christa Nicole Belusko –- was last seen with her mom in September 1991 at a lodge near Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania.

She was just 2 years old. Today, she would be 33.

Her mother’s body was found brutally beaten, strangled and burned on Staten Island’s east shore in 1991. The girl’s father is unknown.

Authorities confirmed Christa’s mother’s identity using forensic genealogy in 2021 and made it public this week.

They learned about Christa after they reached out to Belusko’s living relatives.

Authorities said none of Belusko’s family members knew she was killed.

According to her family, she left home in 1991 after she found out she was adopted.

Authorities believe she knew her killer. The investigation into her slaying is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Wayne Shaver was arrested on Tuesday after admitting to the sexual assault of a child.
Denison man arrested for sexual assault of child
Federal interest rate increases
What the 0.25% federal interest rate hike means for you
The Sherman Police Department are asking for assistance identifying a man accused of theft.
Sherman Police searching for theft suspect
John Curtis Dhabalt, Jr. was taken into custody on Wednesday by authorities in the area of Del...
Wanted Love Co. sex offender arrested in Texas
Grace Center shutting down for summer, plans to reopen in fall

Latest News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, speaks during a briefing with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs,...
US launches airstrikes in Syria after drone kills US worker
FILE - A chair sits in the execution chamber at the Utah State Prison on June 18, 2010, after...
Why executions by firing squad may be coming back in the US
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film...
Rwanda says Rusesabagina of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ fame to be freed
FILE - U.S. passports are displayed on top of a flag in this photo from June 13, 2020.
State Dept. dealing with ‘unprecedented’ passport demand
Russian rockets launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region streak across the sky at...
Russian strikes in Ukraine kill 10 civilians, wound 20 more