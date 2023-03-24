Texoma Local
Boil water notice issued for City of Pottsboro

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - A boil water notice was issued for the City of Pottsboro Thursday.

According to Grayson County OEM, the water boil notice is due to a water main break and pressure loss.

Affected customers need to boil their water prior to consumption until further notice.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use, according to OEM. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

System officials will notify affected customers when it is no longer necessary to boil the water.

According to OEM, instructions to discontinue boiling water will be issued in the same manner as the original notice, a social media post.

Questions regarding the matter may be directed to Water Department at (903)786-2281, extension 1.

CITY OF POTTSBORO- Notice of Water Service Interruption and Boil Water Notice Pottsboro, Texas – Due to a water main...

Posted by Grayson County OEM on Thursday, March 23, 2023

