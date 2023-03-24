Bonham celebrating retirement of police chief after 50 years in law enforcement

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - After 50 years in law enforcement and nearly all of them at the Bonham Police Department, Police Chief Mike Bankston is retiring. The city of Bonham gathered Thursday night to celebrate.

“I believe God puts us where He wants us to be. And I believe he’s put me in Bonham, Texas,” Chief Bankston said.

He has worked his way up over the years while also witnessing harsh changes in the field.

“I don’t think the respect for law enforcement is at the degree it used to be,” Chief Bankston said, “I think it’s coming back, but it has dropped to a low.”

He said the potential backlash can cause people to be hesitant to get into law enforcement. However, he shared one lesson he has learned and would want to pass on to new officers.

“Treat the people with respect, and do your job with integrity,” Chief Bankston said.

With such a large turnout at the event, it was clear the community has respect for the Chief too. Bonham City Manager, Sean Pate spoke highly of him.

“The man is extremely loyal to the community, extremely loyal to the city to the police department, you won’t find a person that’s more loyal,” Pate said.

He added that the hiring process has been underway and the new police chief will be announced soon.

‘It’s big shoes to fill,” Pate said.

Chief Bankston’s official last day is next week, he said he will miss the people the most.

“I’ve just been very fortunate to have to be serving in a community where people really cared,” Chief Bankston said.

