Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Hugo resident cleans up vandalized cemetery

By Kayla Holt
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - “It was disgraceful. I mean, there was ruts everywhere. Somebody had just taken a vehicle and just did donuts in the cemetery. They had knocked over several tombstones, some tombstones that were been there since 1922,” Hugo resident, Todd Beason said.

After seeing a post on social media about a cemetery that had been vandalized near his home, Beason knew he had to take action.

" I said, man, I’m going to run by there and just see what we’re going to need just to clean it up,” Beason exclaimed.

He described the damage that was discovered over the weekend at Sweet Hill Cemetery and why he was compelled to do something.

“I would hate if my family members would have been buried there and I’d have pulled up and saw their tombstones that had been there for 100 years, destroyed, and that would have been just a shock,” Beason explained.

So, he grabbed his men, some rakes, and a few shovels, and four hours later, the cleanup was complete.

“It was something that it needed to be done regardless of who did it,” Beason said.

But as Beason showed me the renovations him and his team made, he says its simply not enough.

Now he hopes to find someone who can fix some of the broken tombstones, so no relative has to be reminded of the damage made.

“I always tell my guys, it doesn’t take much to be a good person, it really doesn’t,” Beason concluded.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sherman Police Department are asking for assistance identifying a man accused of theft.
Sherman Police searching for theft suspect
Anthony Wayne Shaver was arrested on Tuesday after admitting to the sexual assault of a child.
Denison man arrested for sexual assault of child
Federal interest rate increases
What the 0.25% federal interest rate hike means for you
John Curtis Dhabalt, Jr. was taken into custody on Wednesday by authorities in the area of Del...
Wanted Love Co. sex offender arrested in Texas
Grace Center shutting down for summer, plans to reopen in fall

Latest News

Hugo resident helps fix vandalized cemetery
Cemetery clean up
Some students at Dillingham Elementary in Sherman turned trash into treasure.
Sherman students create fashion from recycled materials
A privately owned emergency medical service provider in Grayson County may have ceased...
Tioga Volunteer Fire Department: EMS provider Texas Vital Care cease all operations
The Ardmore Police Department’s SWAT and Hostage Negotiation teams completed two trainings...
Ardmore Police Department conducts hostage situation trainings