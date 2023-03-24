Texoma Local
Sherman man acquitted; previously accused of rape

Chazdon Anderson, 42, was found not guilty of rape by a jury.
Chazdon Anderson, 42, was found not guilty of rape by a jury.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man accused of rape two years ago, has been acquitted.

According to court documents, Chazdon Anderson, 42, went on trial this week for an alleged sexual assault at the Lone Star Inn in Sherman in 2021.

A Grayson County jury found Anderson not guilty, according to officials.

Anderson is a registered sex offender. He was previously convicted of raping a child in 2003 and was served seven years in jail.

