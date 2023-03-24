Sherman man acquitted; previously accused of rape

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man accused of rape two years ago, has been acquitted.

According to court documents, Chazdon Anderson, 42, went on trial this week for an alleged sexual assault at the Lone Star Inn in Sherman in 2021.

A Grayson County jury found Anderson not guilty, according to officials.

Anderson is a registered sex offender. He was previously convicted of raping a child in 2003 and was served seven years in jail.

