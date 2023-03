SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Police Department are asking for assistance identifying a man accused of theft.

Police said the theft occurred at 1705 Baker Road on February 8.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Coveney at 903-892-7282.

**ID Assistance** The person in the photo below is the suspect in a theft case that occurred at 1705 Baker Road on... Posted by Sherman Police Department on Thursday, March 23, 2023

