Sherman students create fashion from recycled materials

Some students at Dillingham Elementary in Sherman turned trash into treasure.
By KXII Staff and Kelby Archer
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Some students at Dillingham Elementary in Sherman turned trash into treasure.

The first ever “Trashion Show” was held in the Dillingham cafeteria Friday morning, “trashion” being a combination of the words trash and fashion.

Students in the Dillingham Art Club spent the last nine weeks creating fashion items and clothing with recycled materials. Those materials were donated by both Dillingham staff and members of the community.

The kids created their own designs and got to show them off to parents and fellow students.

“They got one lesson on sewing and hot glue gun safety and then I just sort of let them play and explore... they all got to design their own piece, and it varied from ‘Lava Man’ to ‘Mean Girls’ inspired pieces,” Art teacher Albanie Knight said.

“She told us to come in and show your skills and just have fun, so I did that,” 5th grade student at Dillingham Elementary Christopher Vance said. “I did what I would love to see if I was sitting down in the crowd, and I loved it.”

Ms. Knight hopes to hold the event again next year.

