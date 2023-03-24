SOSU hosts Safety Olympics and Career Fair

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -We’ve all heard of the Olympics, but what about the Safety Olympics?

“The Safety Olympics is a competition between different universities that teach safety and health programs,” said Mellena Nichols, Assistant Occupational Safety and Health Professor.

This is SOSU’s second year participating in the event and its first year hosting, “we have four universities that are participating in the competition this year,” Nichols said.

Along with Southeastern, Oklahoma State University, University of Central Missouri and Pittsburg State University are all fighting for the trophy.

“Each of the teams will be competing in six different events,” Nichols added.

They include accident investigation and hazard identification.

While today’s goal is to win the competition, the long term goal is to become a safety or health professional.

“I think we’re in the top universities in the nation among the top five that really produce high quality safety professionals,” said Dr. Chris Bradshaw, Chair and Professor of Occupational Safety and Health.

“And each of these events are things that they are learning in the classroom so it’s just kind of a fun way for them to get to practice those skills,” Nichols said.

Just across campus, the university held a safety career fair with over 40 companies in attendance.

“We also have encouraged the rest of our student body to attend,” Stephanie Davison, Director of Career Management Center said.

Davison added that the career fair is growing every year, “it just shows a great opportunity for our students, companies are coming back to invest and recruit for internships , part time and full time positions.”

Andrew Rhines, an SOSU alum, is now a construction company safety manager.

He got his start at the career fair as a student and is now back as a recruiter, “it just gives me an opportunity to give back to both the university, the kids that are trying to get the same opportunity.”

Opportunities are knocking at SOSU for the safety leaders of the next generation.

