Storms Out. Spring is In!

Texoma set for an ideal first weekend of Spring
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Friday’s early morning storms have now moved to the East, which is clearing up the skies for the first weekend of Spring. Friday temperatures are still a little below average due to the morning’s cold front. But they will bounce back for Saturday and Sunday. Clear skies and high temperatures in the upper 60s, lower 70s for Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday evening a weak cold front will push through Texoma. This time it won’t bring severe storms. Temperatures won’t drop much either, but it will keep them in the 60s heading into the last week of March.

As for Texoma’s next chance for severe storms, Thursday seems to be 2023′s preferred severe weather day. While it’s still seven days out, we are keeping an eye on a chance for more storms and showers next Thursday.

But don’t let that cloud your head. Enjoy the first weekend of Spring. The weather looks ideal.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

