Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Tanglewood residents asked to boil water

We had a chef show us the proper way to season boiling water.
We had a chef show us the proper way to season boiling water.(Source: Alabama Extension)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Texas Water Utilities has issued a boil water notice for customers in the Tanglewood on Texoma water system.

According to a press release, the boil water notice issued for the city of Pottsboro Thursday that affects customers in Tanglewood.

Public water system officials will notify customers when the water is safe for consumption.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sherman Police Department are asking for assistance identifying a man accused of theft.
Sherman Police searching for theft suspect
Anthony Wayne Shaver was arrested on Tuesday after admitting to the sexual assault of a child.
Denison man arrested for sexual assault of child
Federal interest rate increases
What the 0.25% federal interest rate hike means for you
John Curtis Dhabalt, Jr. was taken into custody on Wednesday by authorities in the area of Del...
Wanted Love Co. sex offender arrested in Texas
Grace Center shutting down for summer, plans to reopen in fall

Latest News

Police Chief Mike Bankston is celebrated after serving 50 years in law enforcement, almost all...
Bonham celebrating retirement of police chief after 50 years in law enforcement
Police Chief Mike Bankston is celebrated after serving 50 years in law enforcement, almost all...
Bonham celebrating retirement of police chief after 50 years in law enforcement
The Sherman Police Department are asking for assistance identifying a man accused of theft.
Sherman Police searching for theft suspect
A boil water notice was issued for the City of Pottsboro Thursday.
Boil water notice issued for City of Pottsboro