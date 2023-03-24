Tanglewood residents asked to boil water

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Texas Water Utilities has issued a boil water notice for customers in the Tanglewood on Texoma water system.

According to a press release, the boil water notice issued for the city of Pottsboro Thursday that affects customers in Tanglewood.

Public water system officials will notify customers when the water is safe for consumption.

