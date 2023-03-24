Texoma radio stations host annual Texoma Family Fest

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The 8th annual Texoma Family Fest is happening on Saturday at Forest Park in Denison.

According to a social media page, Katy Country, K-LAKE, and Mad Rock radio stations are hosting the family-friendly event.

Kids can get a picture with fun costume characters, face painting, balloon animals, and more, the page states.

There will be food and live music by several local acts, including Sawyer Guymon, Joshua’s Crossing Live, and Shawnda Rains Entertainment.

The event benefits the Grayson County Children’s Advocacy Center.

The festival begins at 9 a.m.

