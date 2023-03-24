Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Tioga Volunteer Fire Department: EMS provider Texas Vital Care cease all operations

A privately owned emergency medical service provider in Grayson County may have ceased...
A privately owned emergency medical service provider in Grayson County may have ceased operations Friday.(KXII Staff)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A privately owned emergency medical service provider in Grayson County may have ceased operations Friday.

According to a social media post by the Tioga Volunteer Fire Department, the department was informed of the decision to cease all operations by the Texas Vital Care Board of Directors Thursday. The cease of all operations includes the ambulance that currently serves areas within Grayson County, such as Tioga, Howe, and Bells.

A Texas Vital Care employee told News 12 when they arrived to work at 8 a.m. on March 24, the doors were locked.

According to the social media post, Whitesboro Fire and EMS will assist in covering the city.

The post adds, that Whitesboro Fire and EMS currently cover the county area around Tioga and are no strangers to the area.

On Thursday, News 12 reported the Grayson County Commissioner’s Court approved a contract with Whitewright EMS that will extend services to the northeastern corner of Grayson County beginning April 1. The new service will replace the county’s contract with private company, Texas Vital Care.

“Well, there were some concerns about Texas Vital Care being able to provide the services that we needed in that area, and so the court had terminated the contract effective March 30th,” Grayson County Emergency Management Director, Sarah Somers said.

Around 1900 yesterday 3/23/23 Tioga Fire was informed of the decision by the Texas Vital Care Board of Directors to...

Posted by Tioga Volunteer Fire Department on Friday, March 24, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sherman Police Department are asking for assistance identifying a man accused of theft.
Sherman Police searching for theft suspect
Anthony Wayne Shaver was arrested on Tuesday after admitting to the sexual assault of a child.
Denison man arrested for sexual assault of child
Federal interest rate increases
What the 0.25% federal interest rate hike means for you
John Curtis Dhabalt, Jr. was taken into custody on Wednesday by authorities in the area of Del...
Wanted Love Co. sex offender arrested in Texas
Grace Center shutting down for summer, plans to reopen in fall

Latest News

Hugo resident helps fix vandalized cemetery
Hugo resident cleans up vandalized cemetery
Hugo resident helps fix vandalized cemetery
Cemetery clean up
Some students at Dillingham Elementary in Sherman turned trash into treasure.
Sherman students create fashion from recycled materials
The Ardmore Police Department’s SWAT and Hostage Negotiation teams completed two trainings...
Ardmore Police Department conducts hostage situation trainings