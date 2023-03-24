Tioga Volunteer Fire Department: EMS provider Texas Vital Care cease all operations

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A privately owned emergency medical service provider in Grayson County may have ceased operations Friday.

According to a social media post by the Tioga Volunteer Fire Department, the department was informed of the decision to cease all operations by the Texas Vital Care Board of Directors Thursday. The cease of all operations includes the ambulance that currently serves areas within Grayson County, such as Tioga, Howe, and Bells.

A Texas Vital Care employee told News 12 when they arrived to work at 8 a.m. on March 24, the doors were locked.

According to the social media post, Whitesboro Fire and EMS will assist in covering the city.

The post adds, that Whitesboro Fire and EMS currently cover the county area around Tioga and are no strangers to the area.

On Thursday, News 12 reported the Grayson County Commissioner’s Court approved a contract with Whitewright EMS that will extend services to the northeastern corner of Grayson County beginning April 1. The new service will replace the county’s contract with private company, Texas Vital Care.

“Well, there were some concerns about Texas Vital Care being able to provide the services that we needed in that area, and so the court had terminated the contract effective March 30th,” Grayson County Emergency Management Director, Sarah Somers said.

