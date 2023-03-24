Water treatment plant renamed in honor of dedicated city servant

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A longtime public servant was honored Friday in Denison.

Dean Rylant served the city for 43 years, and Friday the water treatment plant on Randell Lake Road was named in his honor.

Mr. Rylant, who retired in 2022 , spent many years as the superintendent of the plant.

Public officials, family, and friends were all on hand for the ceremony. Mayor Janet Gott reminded folks that Rylant saved the city from being without water during the 2021 “snowmaggedon” ice storm.

Mr. Rylant reflected on the moment he learned his former workplace would be named after him.

“I’d never been in a closed door meeting like that with the city manager, and the mayor was there. And so, you know, I was waiting for the bomb to drop. I didn’t know what was going on,” Rylant said. “She told me that the council had voted... at first I think I kind of felt guilty, because I knew I didn’t do it by myself, and there were a lot of good people.”

Naming a city building after an employee is nearly unprecedented in the City of Denison.

