Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Couple celebrates 72nd wedding anniversary at Chick-fil-A

Fred and Betty Abdon celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in style at their favorite...
Fred and Betty Abdon celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in style at their favorite Chick-fil-A(Chick-fil-A Cranberry)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) - A Pennsylvania couple shared a special moment this week at their favorite Chick-fil-A.

Fred and Betty Abdon celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in style at the fast-food chicken restaurant.

The Chick-fil-A Cranberry Township location treated the two longtime lovebirds to a special lunch, complete with a limousine escort from their senior center to the restaurant.

Almost every Saturday, the couple says they visit the restaurant, order their favorite menu items through the drive-thru, and enjoy their meal together in a nice quiet parking spot.

But this day, their sweet tradition got an upgrade. The happy couple was entertained by a singing quartet and received a complimentary meal, including Betty Abdon’s favorite – Chick-fil-A Chocolate Chunk Cookies.

Fred and Betty Abdon say one of the secrets to making their love last is setting time aside to keep dating.

Fred and Betty Abdon celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in style at their favorite...
Fred and Betty Abdon celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in style at their favorite Chick-fil-A(Chick-fil-A Cranberry)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sherman Police Department are asking for assistance identifying a man accused of theft.
Sherman Police searching for theft suspect
Chazdon Anderson, 42, was found not guilty of rape by a jury.
Sherman man acquitted; previously accused of rape
A Durant, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper is one of nine awarded 2022 Trooper of The Year.
Durant trooper among 2022 “Trooper of the Year” recipients
A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively evading a catcher's tag has gone viral.
WATCH: Video of softball player creatively avoiding catcher’s tag goes viral
A boil water notice was issued for the City of Pottsboro Thursday.
Boil water notice issued for City of Pottsboro

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev during...
Putin says Russia will station tactical nukes in Belarus
A gun brought by a child to a day care center discharged inside the center while children were...
Gun brought by child goes off inside Illinois day care
A gun brought by a child to a day care center discharged inside the center while children were...
Gun brought by child discharges inside Illinois day care
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Mississippi tornadoes kill 23