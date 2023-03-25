Denison’s Nixon signs with Haskell Softball

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Lady Jacket softball star Camryn Nixon is signing to play at Haskell Indian Nations University in Kansas.

Nixon has been an integral part on the Lady Jacket softball program during her time and is definitely excited to take her talents to the next level.

“When I met the coach, I had made a connection with her,” said Nixon. “It gives me more opportunities to get closer with my culture and it was really fun and feels like a safe environment.”

