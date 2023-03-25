Durant trooper among 2022 “Trooper of the Year” recipients

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper is one of nine awarded 2022 Trooper of The Year.

Nathan Mullins, who is assigned to Troop E in Durant, was recognized for humanitarianism after he rescued a driver trapped in his burning semi-truck.

OHP Captain Scott Hampton said it all happened when three semis collided.

A Stringtown fire truck responded to assist - when a fourth semi crashed into the fire truck. No one was in the fire truck at the time.

The semi driver rescued by Trooper Mullins was critically wounded but survived.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.