Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Durant trooper among 2022 “Trooper of the Year” recipients

A Durant, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper is one of nine awarded 2022 Trooper of The Year.
A Durant, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper is one of nine awarded 2022 Trooper of The Year.(Oklahoma Highway Patrol)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper is one of nine awarded 2022 Trooper of The Year.

Nathan Mullins, who is assigned to Troop E in Durant, was recognized for humanitarianism after he rescued a driver trapped in his burning semi-truck.

OHP Captain Scott Hampton said it all happened when three semis collided.

A Stringtown fire truck responded to assist - when a fourth semi crashed into the fire truck. No one was in the fire truck at the time.

The semi driver rescued by Trooper Mullins was critically wounded but survived.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sherman Police Department are asking for assistance identifying a man accused of theft.
Sherman Police searching for theft suspect
Anthony Wayne Shaver was arrested on Tuesday after admitting to the sexual assault of a child.
Denison man arrested for sexual assault of child
Federal interest rate increases
What the 0.25% federal interest rate hike means for you
A boil water notice was issued for the City of Pottsboro Thursday.
Boil water notice issued for City of Pottsboro
Grace Center shutting down for summer, plans to reopen in fall

Latest News

A woman was rescued after her vehicle was swept away by strong currents in Pushmataha County.
Woman rescued in Pushmataha County after flood waters sweep vehicle off road
Longtime public servant Dean Rylant was honored Friday in Denison.
Water treatment plant renamed in honor of dedicated city servant
While today’s goal is to win the competition, the long term goal is to become a safety or...
SOSU hosts Safety Olympics and Career Fair
Hugo resident helps fix vandalized cemetery
Hugo resident cleans up vandalized cemetery