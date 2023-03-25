Grayson County Sheriff’s Office urges caution after phone fraud reports

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said someone is calling people and impersonating them.

Sheriff’s said the individual tells people they have outstanding warrants and they will need to make payments immediately to avoid being arrested.

Sheriff’s add that the department does not call individuals to set up payment to take care of warrants.

The department shares some tips that could help keep you safe:

Do not confirm any identifying information about yourself.

Law enforcement will not threaten you and your families with additional criminal charges.

Law enforcement will not ask for payment over the phone and will never ask in the form wire transfers, gift cards, or websites not affiliated with law enforcement.

If you do not recognize the alleged criminal or civil accusation, it most likely is not true.

Law enforcement will not demand anyone remain on the phone.

If you receive a call that you suspect is fraudulent, do not make payments in the above-mentioned ways.

“Verify.” The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office strongly urges anyone to contact their respective law enforcement agencies to determine if the call was legitimate.

Phone Fraud Alert… We have been informed of an individual calling people and identifying themselves as a member of the... Posted by Grayson County Sheriff's Office on Friday, March 24, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.