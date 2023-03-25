Ideal First Weekend of Spring

It may not be perfect, but it’s pretty close to ideal weather conditions this weekend in Texoma. Winds are a bit much out of the west at 15-20mph, but the drier air meant temperatures rose as high as the low 70s in parts. Either at or above average high temperatures across Texoma. With clear blue skies to boot!

Heading into the last week of March, a weak cold front will move through Texoma Monday night. This will keep temperatures in the 60s going into the middle of the week.

Then, once again, Thursday is looking like Texoma’s next severe weather risk. Timing and certainty are still being ironed out, but as of now it looks like some strong thunderstorms could fire up Thursday night into Friday morning. Sound familiar? If this trend keeps up, might want to just steer clear of any big plans on Thursdays for this Spring.

The important news it that Saturday remains a great weather day and Sunday will be just as good, if not better. Enjoy the weekend Texoma!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

