Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Preparations underway for Sherman Celtic Festival & Highland Games

The 6th annual Celtic Festival & Highland Games is set to kick off this weekend in Sherman.
The 6th annual Celtic Festival & Highland Games is set to kick off this weekend in Sherman.(KXII Staff)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The 6th annual Celtic Festival & Highland Games is set to kick off this weekend in Sherman.

It will be happening at Pecan Grove Park West. The two-day event begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

It features Scottish athletic games and strongman competitions, sword fighting, Scottish and Irish dance and bagpipe competitions along with beer, food and a Viking village.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sherman Police Department are asking for assistance identifying a man accused of theft.
Sherman Police searching for theft suspect
Anthony Wayne Shaver was arrested on Tuesday after admitting to the sexual assault of a child.
Denison man arrested for sexual assault of child
Federal interest rate increases
What the 0.25% federal interest rate hike means for you
A boil water notice was issued for the City of Pottsboro Thursday.
Boil water notice issued for City of Pottsboro
Grace Center shutting down for summer, plans to reopen in fall

Latest News

A Durant, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper is one of nine awarded 2022 Trooper of The Year.
Durant trooper among 2022 “Trooper of the Year” recipients
A woman was rescued after her vehicle was swept away by strong currents in Pushmataha County.
Woman rescued in Pushmataha County after flood waters sweep vehicle off road
Longtime public servant Dean Rylant was honored Friday in Denison.
Water treatment plant renamed in honor of dedicated city servant
While today’s goal is to win the competition, the long term goal is to become a safety or...
SOSU hosts Safety Olympics and Career Fair