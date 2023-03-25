Preparations underway for Sherman Celtic Festival & Highland Games

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The 6th annual Celtic Festival & Highland Games is set to kick off this weekend in Sherman.

It will be happening at Pecan Grove Park West. The two-day event begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

It features Scottish athletic games and strongman competitions, sword fighting, Scottish and Irish dance and bagpipe competitions along with beer, food and a Viking village.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.