Texoma Christian Boy’s Cross Country receives state title rings

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It’s ring season over at Texoma Christian. The Eagles finally celebrate a massive accomplishment recognizing their cross-country program.

The boys finished as the TAPPS Class 1-A State Champions, bringing home their first title in program history. While the girls finished as the state runner-up this season, capping off a phenomenal year for head coach Clint Scribner and his group.

“The kids worked so hard, they did everything we asked,” said Scribner. “They showed up every day, they were never late. They did everything we asked and so, I knew going into it that they were prepared. So, I just wanted them to go out there and be themselves and give it their best. When we got out there when the rubber met the road it turned out well for us.”

“I’ll always remember the team because the team was a really special part of the season,” said TCS Cross Country Runner Caleb Barker. “They were just all really encouraging.”

“I’ve been waiting for this moment since I was a freshman to see if I have a chance to win a state championship,” said TCS Cross Country Runner Hayden Turner. “It’s everything I’ve ever dreamed of to have a ring on my hand right now.”

