Woman rescued in Pushmataha County after flood waters sweep vehicle off road

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was rescued after her vehicle was swept away by strong currents in Pushmataha County.

The Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was crossing the Kiamichi Wilderness Creek crossing near Highway 2 when her vehicle got stuck in the water.

The woman got out of her car in attempt to swim to shore, when she got swept away. Neighbors nearby saw the woman and reported the incident.

The sheriff’s office found her hanging onto a tree, and were able to safely get her back to shore.

Sheriffs said the woman had no-life threatening injuries.

Water Rescue this morning in Kiamichi Wilderness Posted by Cloudy Vol. Fire Department on Friday, March 24, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.