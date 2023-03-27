2 immigrants dead after suffocating in train car, police say

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Two people were found dead in a train car on Friday, according to Uvalde Police.

In a press release, Uvalde Police said they received a 911 call about numerous immigrants “suffocating” inside of a train car.

Police said US Border Patrol was informed and able to stop the train about 2-3 miles east of Knippa.

Approximately 15 immigrants were found in need of medical attention, the release states. Five were flown to San Antonio area hospitals, and five were taken to area hospitals; their conditions are unknown.

Police said two of the immigrants were pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

