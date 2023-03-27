Texoma Local
2 immigrants dead after suffocating in train car, police say

Two migrants found dead in shipping container on train car in Uvalde County.
Two migrants found dead in shipping container on train car in Uvalde County.(KGNS)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
UVALDE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Two people were found dead in a train car on Friday, according to Uvalde Police.

In a press release, Uvalde Police said they received a 911 call about numerous immigrants “suffocating” inside of a train car.

Police said US Border Patrol was informed and able to stop the train about 2-3 miles east of Knippa.

Approximately 15 immigrants were found in need of medical attention, the release states. Five were flown to San Antonio area hospitals, and five were taken to area hospitals; their conditions are unknown.

Police said two of the immigrants were pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

PRESS RELEASE 3-24-2023

Posted by Uvalde Police Department on Friday, March 24, 2023

