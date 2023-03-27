Texoma Local
Authorities identify 2 killed in Cooke County crash

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Authorities have released the names of the two people who died after a motorcycle crash Friday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 39-year-old David Wayne Mclearen, of Denton, was traveling northbound on FM-3092 at an unsafe speed, failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of his motorcycle. Mclearen then ran off the road and struck a mailbox and fence.

Mclearen and his passenger, 32-year-old Andrea Renee Shaw, of Richardson, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

