Chase in stolen vehicle ends with water rescue

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A chase in a stolen vehicle that began in Bryan County ended up as a water rescue in Atoka County.

According to the Caney Volunteer Fire Department, the pursuit started in Durant early Saturday morning and went into Johnston County before entering and ending in Atoka county.

According to a post by the fire department, the stolen vehicle ended up in flood water in Clear Boggy Bottom at the end of Big Slough Road.

The driver of the vehicle has not been identified.

Assisted Law enforcement early this morning when a pursuit that started in Durant and went into Johnston Co before...

Posted by Caney VFD, Caney, OK on Saturday, March 25, 2023

