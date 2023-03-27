Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Cooler Last Week of March

March has one more severe storm risk in store
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hopefully you got outside to enjoy the pleasant Spring temperatures this weekend, as weather changes are already underway. Sunday saw a slow moving, weak cold front move south that flipped winds out of the north. This will mean a cooler overnight and Monday’s high temperatures will stall out in the upper 60s. Another weak cold front is set to pass through Texoma Monday evening, which could bring some light showers (20%) to some of the Texas counties.

There is another slight risk for severe storms on Thursdy and Friday (the last two days of March). It’s still a few days out, so models aren’t in complete agreement on the timing. It currently appears that strong thunderstorms will affect Texoma Thursday evening into the overnight and most of the day Friday. Risks will be similar to last Thursday night’s severe storms: loud thunderstorms, some hail, isolated flooding with the potential of a tornado. We’ll keep you updated with better timing closer to Thursday.

April is right around the corner. With another round of storms on the final days of March, the first weekend of April looks to have clear skies once again.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively evading a catcher's tag has gone viral.
WATCH: Video of softball player creatively avoiding catcher’s tag goes viral
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said someone is calling people and impersonating them.
Grayson County Sheriff’s Office urges caution after phone fraud reports
A Durant, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper is one of nine awarded 2022 Trooper of The Year.
Durant trooper among 2022 “Trooper of the Year” recipients
Chazdon Anderson, 42, was found not guilty of rape by a jury.
Sherman man acquitted; previously accused of rape
An Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, of Everman, Texas, has been...
Amber Alert for 6-year-old Texas boy discontinued

Latest News

Evening Forecast - Fri, Mar 24
Evening Forecast - Fri, Mar 24
Full Morning Weather 3/24/2023
Full Morning Weather 3/24/2023
Full Morning Weather 3/23/2023
Full Morning Weather 3/23/2023
Evening Forecast - Wed, Mar 22
Evening Forecast - Wed, Mar 22