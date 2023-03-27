Cooler Last Week of March

Hopefully you got outside to enjoy the pleasant Spring temperatures this weekend, as weather changes are already underway. Sunday saw a slow moving, weak cold front move south that flipped winds out of the north. This will mean a cooler overnight and Monday’s high temperatures will stall out in the upper 60s. Another weak cold front is set to pass through Texoma Monday evening, which could bring some light showers (20%) to some of the Texas counties.

There is another slight risk for severe storms on Thursdy and Friday (the last two days of March). It’s still a few days out, so models aren’t in complete agreement on the timing. It currently appears that strong thunderstorms will affect Texoma Thursday evening into the overnight and most of the day Friday. Risks will be similar to last Thursday night’s severe storms: loud thunderstorms, some hail, isolated flooding with the potential of a tornado. We’ll keep you updated with better timing closer to Thursday.

April is right around the corner. With another round of storms on the final days of March, the first weekend of April looks to have clear skies once again.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

