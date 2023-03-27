Deport man charged with intoxication assault

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Deport man was arrested after allegedly crashing his car and injuring two people while driving while intoxicated.

According to a press release from Paris Police, officers responded to a crash in the 2700 block of North Main St., wherein a male driver reportedly fled the scene.

Police said John Semple, 40, was found down the road at a nearby truck stop, on the phone with Paris Dispatch.

The release states Semple admitted to being the driver and said that the other occupants in the car had attacked him, causing the crash.

Officers said Semple had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol, but he refused to perform a field sobriety test at the scene.

The two occupants in the vehicle suffered broken bones, according to police.

Semple was arrested and charged with two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious body injury, the release states.

