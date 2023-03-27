Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Deport man charged with intoxication assault

John Mark Semple, 40, of Deport, was arrested after allegedly crashing his car and injuring two...
John Mark Semple, 40, of Deport, was arrested after allegedly crashing his car and injuring two people while driving while intoxicated.(Paris Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Deport man was arrested after allegedly crashing his car and injuring two people while driving while intoxicated.

According to a press release from Paris Police, officers responded to a crash in the 2700 block of North Main St., wherein a male driver reportedly fled the scene.

Police said John Semple, 40, was found down the road at a nearby truck stop, on the phone with Paris Dispatch.

The release states Semple admitted to being the driver and said that the other occupants in the car had attacked him, causing the crash.

Officers said Semple had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol, but he refused to perform a field sobriety test at the scene.

The two occupants in the vehicle suffered broken bones, according to police.

Semple was arrested and charged with two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious body injury, the release states.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died after a motorcycle accident in Gainesville.
Two people dead after motorcycle crash in Cooke County
An Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, of Everman, Texas, has been...
Amber Alert for 6-year-old Texas boy discontinued
Sherman hosts sixth annual Celtic Festival and Highlands Games
Sherman Celtic Festival and Highlands Games brings Celtic culture to Texoma
Residents were urged to avoid the area of the factory about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
All 7 Pennsylvania chocolate factory explosion victims found
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Deep South tornadoes kill 26

Latest News

A man wanted for shooting at a Hugo police officer last month was arrested in Choctaw County on...
Man arrested in connection with February shooting in Hugo
Early voting begins on Thursday for voters in Bryan County.
Early voting begins Thursday in Bryan Co.
Two migrants found dead in shipping container on train car in Uvalde County.
2 immigrants dead after suffocating in train car, police say
A chase in a stolen vehicle that began in Bryan County ended up as a water rescue in Atoka...
Chase in stolen vehicle ends with water rescue