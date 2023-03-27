Texoma Local
Early voting begins Thursday in Bryan Co.

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Early voting begins on Thursday for voters in Bryan County.

According to a press release, residents who cannot make it to the polls on Election Day, can cast their vote early at their County Election Board.

Bryan County Election Board Secretary Kimberly Norris said early voting is open to all voters.

“You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early,” Norris said. “Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted through the State Election Board—from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines.”

Early voting is available Thursday and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Bryan County Election Board located at 402 W. Evergreen St, Ste A-2, Durant, OK.

Early voting is not available at polling locations, Norris said.

