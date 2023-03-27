Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Grayson County cities receive opioid settlement funds

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON CO., Texas (KXII) -The Attorney General of Texas said the state is involved in more than $50-million worth of settlements from pharmaceutical industries for its role in the opioid crisis.

And the City of Sherman and Denison are receiving their portion of the settlements.

“Just like you see nationwide, here in Denison we have also seen an increase in use of opioids,” said Emily Agans, City of Denison Spokesperson.

The City of Denison said the city received just over $66,000 from the settlements, “this is one that we have received money from but we’re involved in more settlements through the Attorney General’s Office.”

Those settlements include companies such as Walmart Pharmacy, CVS, and Walmart.

“We could receive more money from those as well,” Agans said.

But the money has to be used for resources or programs related to the opioid crisis.

“We haven’t decided specifically what we’re going to use it for yet,” Agans added.

For the City of Sherman, “we received about $103,000 this year from that settlement,” said Nate

Strauch, City of Sherman spokesperson.

And the city has already decided how to use that money, “we will be granting that money to the Texoma Community Center,” Strauch said.

The Texoma Community Center’s plan for the settlement funds includes expanding opioid education and NARCAN distribution.

“Anytime you have a partner in your community that’s already doing a good job at this sort of work, it makes a lot of sense for the city just to come alongside, partner, rather than start something new,” Strauch said.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died after a motorcycle accident in Gainesville.
Two people dead after motorcycle crash in Cooke County
An Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, of Everman, Texas, has been...
Amber Alert for 6-year-old Texas boy discontinued
Sherman hosts sixth annual Celtic Festival and Highlands Games
Sherman Celtic Festival and Highlands Games brings Celtic culture to Texoma
Residents were urged to avoid the area of the factory about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
All 7 Pennsylvania chocolate factory explosion victims found
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Deep South tornadoes kill 26

Latest News

Tractor Bob's
Tractor Bob’s takes over Gainesville outlet mall
Tractor Bob's
Tractor Bob's
Leighland Padilla was arrested on Sunday after allegedly leading officers on a chase.
Police: burglary suspect leads officers on chase
Authorities have released the names of the two people who died after a motorcycle crash Friday.
Authorities identify 2 killed in Cooke County crash