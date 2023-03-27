Grayson County cities receive opioid settlement funds

GRAYSON CO., Texas (KXII) -The Attorney General of Texas said the state is involved in more than $50-million worth of settlements from pharmaceutical industries for its role in the opioid crisis.

And the City of Sherman and Denison are receiving their portion of the settlements.

“Just like you see nationwide, here in Denison we have also seen an increase in use of opioids,” said Emily Agans, City of Denison Spokesperson.

The City of Denison said the city received just over $66,000 from the settlements, “this is one that we have received money from but we’re involved in more settlements through the Attorney General’s Office.”

Those settlements include companies such as Walmart Pharmacy, CVS, and Walmart.

“We could receive more money from those as well,” Agans said.

But the money has to be used for resources or programs related to the opioid crisis.

“We haven’t decided specifically what we’re going to use it for yet,” Agans added.

For the City of Sherman, “we received about $103,000 this year from that settlement,” said Nate

Strauch, City of Sherman spokesperson.

And the city has already decided how to use that money, “we will be granting that money to the Texoma Community Center,” Strauch said.

The Texoma Community Center’s plan for the settlement funds includes expanding opioid education and NARCAN distribution.

“Anytime you have a partner in your community that’s already doing a good job at this sort of work, it makes a lot of sense for the city just to come alongside, partner, rather than start something new,” Strauch said.

