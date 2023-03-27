Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke expecting first child

Daniel Radcliffe, right, and girlfriend Erin Darke attend the premiere for "Weird: The Al...
Daniel Radcliffe, right, and girlfriend Erin Darke attend the premiere for "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" on day one of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Royal Alexandra Theatre on Sept. 8, 2022, in Toronto.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actor Daniel Radcliffe, who famously played Harry Potter, announced he and his longtime girlfriend Erin Darke are expecting their first child.

The couple has been together for 10 years.

Radcliffe has previously said he would not mind if his future children wanted to follow in his footsteps and be involved in movies, but he said he wants to protect them from fame.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died after a motorcycle accident in Gainesville.
Two people dead after motorcycle crash in Cooke County
An Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, of Everman, Texas, has been...
Amber Alert for 6-year-old Texas boy discontinued
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Deep South tornadoes kill 26
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport Saturday,...
Trump, facing potential indictment, holds defiant Waco rally
Residents were urged to avoid the area of the factory about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
All 7 Pennsylvania chocolate factory explosion victims found

Latest News

Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
People stand in front of a heavily damaged building after a Russian attack in Sloviansk,...
Russian shelling of Ukraine city kills 2, wounds 29 people
A coyote can be seen sneaking up at attacking the child.
2 toddlers attacked by coyote in Arizona
According to Toast, fewer Americans are tipping than they were a year ago.
Americans are tipping less than a year ago