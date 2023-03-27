Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man arrested in connection with February shooting in Hugo

A man wanted for shooting at a Hugo police officer last month was arrested in Choctaw County on...
A man wanted for shooting at a Hugo police officer last month was arrested in Choctaw County on Thursday.(Pixabay)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - A man wanted for shooting at a Hugo police officer last month was arrested in Choctaw County on Thursday.

According to a social media post from Sheriff Terry Park, Jerry Wallace was involved in a shooting incident that happened on Feb. 15th.

Court documents state Wallace was charged with two counts of shooting with intent to kill, feloniously pointing a firearm, assault and battery on a police officer and possession of firearms.

Sheriff Park said a woman, Amanda Pennington, was arrested for harboring a fugitive.

TONIGHT HUGO POLICE DEPARTMENT ASSISTED BY CHOCTAW COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, CHOCTAW NATION TRIBAL POLICE AND OSBI...

Posted by Terry Park on Thursday, March 23, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died after a motorcycle accident in Gainesville.
Two people dead after motorcycle crash in Cooke County
An Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, of Everman, Texas, has been...
Amber Alert for 6-year-old Texas boy discontinued
Sherman hosts sixth annual Celtic Festival and Highlands Games
Sherman Celtic Festival and Highlands Games brings Celtic culture to Texoma
Residents were urged to avoid the area of the factory about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
All 7 Pennsylvania chocolate factory explosion victims found
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Deep South tornadoes kill 26

Latest News

John Mark Semple, 40, of Deport, was arrested after allegedly crashing his car and injuring two...
Deport man charged with intoxication assault
Early voting begins on Thursday for voters in Bryan County.
Early voting begins Thursday in Bryan Co.
Two migrants found dead in shipping container on train car in Uvalde County.
2 immigrants dead after suffocating in train car, police say
A chase in a stolen vehicle that began in Bryan County ended up as a water rescue in Atoka...
Chase in stolen vehicle ends with water rescue