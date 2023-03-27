Man arrested in connection with February shooting in Hugo
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - A man wanted for shooting at a Hugo police officer last month was arrested in Choctaw County on Thursday.
According to a social media post from Sheriff Terry Park, Jerry Wallace was involved in a shooting incident that happened on Feb. 15th.
Court documents state Wallace was charged with two counts of shooting with intent to kill, feloniously pointing a firearm, assault and battery on a police officer and possession of firearms.
Sheriff Park said a woman, Amanda Pennington, was arrested for harboring a fugitive.
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.