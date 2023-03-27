Texoma Local
Police: burglary suspect leads officers on chase

Leighland Padilla was arrested on Sunday after allegedly leading officers on a chase.
Leighland Padilla was arrested on Sunday after allegedly leading officers on a chase.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man was arrested Sunday after allegedly leading officers on a chase during a burglary investigation.

According to Denison Police, officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Texoma Parkway for a report of a burglary.

Police said camera footage pointed them towards a stolen gray Dodge crew cab with multiple subjects inside.

The suspected vehicle was located in the 800 block of W. Munson St.

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver failed to stop, resulting in a short pursuit, according to police.

Police said Leighland Padilla and a minor were both charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, burglary of building, possession of marijuana <2oz and theft of property >$2,500<$30k.

This is an ongoing investigation.

