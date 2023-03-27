Sherman Celtic Festival and Highlands Games brings Celtic culture to Texoma

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Celtic Festival and Highlands Games were back in Sherman to bring Celtic culture to Texoma. Music, games, food and dancing were a few of the attractions.

Fundraiser director, Rob Ballew, said all of these different traditions in one event is what makes it so special.

Ballew is also a detective at the Sherman Police Department. He first brought the Celtic flare to the area by starting the Sherman Police Bagpipe Band. He eventually aimed bigger.

“I thought It’d be kind of fun to start a Celtic festival and give us a reason to have not only our pipe band but lots of other pipe bands and all the other things that go along with a Celtic festival and bring it here to Sherman,” Ballew said.

This year was the sixth year the festival has been held. He said it continues to grow each year, this year it broke a world record.

“Yesterday one of our master competitors broke a world record in the lightweight hammer,” Ballew said.

He broke the record by two feet. The lightweight hammer game in addition to similar games is one of the iconic attractions at the festival that has a deep-rooted history.

“The Highland Games date back several 100 years,” Ballew said.

He said these games were used to prepare warriors for battle in the Highlands of Scotland.

“The events our competitors are participating in, date back as far as the games go,” Ballew said.

One other tradition could be heard all throughout the event this weekend.

“You know, you can’t really have a Scottish game without bagpipes in it,” said Jim Gibson, Pipe Major of Fort Worth Scottish Pipes and Drums.

He and his band play at various festivals around the country. He said they enjoy coming to Sherman because the city puts on great games. The festival will be back in 2024 for the seventh year.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.